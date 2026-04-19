From “The Ring General” to “The Career Killer,” Gunther has perfected the art of getting booed.

But is that how he always wants things to be?

During an appearance on the Club 520 podcast, the former world champion spoke about his heel run, the possibility of a babyface turn and his belief that most Americans are softer than most Europeans.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On who pushed him most in the ring and his belief that Americans are a bit softer overall compared to Europeans: “Yeah, I think physicality-wise, I would say Sheamus. I would say for sure. He really pushed me. And it’s mostly, I’ve got to be honest, like the… I would say most of the American guys are a bit softer than the European. Not in a negative way, like style wise. We just got used to like our trainers just beat us up for the first year in training and kind of like get used to it. It’s a different style over here.”

On performing as a heel and if he wants to hear cheers when he’s wrestling: “As long as it’s a reaction, I’m fine. I’m kind of proud of that. I can commit to being hated. I’m cool with that. I think a lot of guys struggle with that, that there’s no positive response. I really like it. I like to be the disruptor, and, yeah, I try to stick with that for the rest of my career, to be honest. If somebody else can be the superhero, that’s fine for me.”

On a potential face turn: “Maybe the day will come. Maybe it will shift at some point, but I’m not going to force it.”