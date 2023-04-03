GUNTHER’s confidence is at an all-time high.

The Ring General retained the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at night two of WrestleMania 39 in a match that was as hard-hitting as one would expect. The champ picked up the win after powerbombing Sheamus onto McIntyre, then powerbombing McIntyre for the pin.

GUNTHER caught up with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports afterward, where he was asked about a future challenger. This is what he had to say:

That we shall see. [WrestleMania] was my focus, let’s see what happens on SmackDown. I guess I’ll see who is next in line. I’m fairly confident. I’m not sure if the man who is going to be able to beat me if he’s arrived here already. Everybody go out and find him.

Satin would later ask GUNTHER about how he thought his first-ever WrestleMania match went.

My mission was to go in there and represent our sport, Imperium, and this title in the best way possible. I achieved that today. I’m satisfied with it.

GUNTHER wasn’t the only champion who retained on night two of WrestleMania 39. Full results to the show can be found here.

