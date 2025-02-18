GUNTHER isn’t a fan of the way wrestling fans smell.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion did a parody of Jey’s entrance by coming through the crowd. As he cut a promo, GUNTHER was surrounded by smelly wrestling fans.

Taking to Twitter after his segment, GUNTHER said he doesn’t understand how Jey Uso can take the “putrid smell” of the people in the crowd every week.

I have to give Jey some credit… I don’t know how he stands the putrid smell of these people in the crowd every week. #WWERaw — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) February 18, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defended their attack on Rey Mysterio from the previous week.

Woods expressed hope for Mysterio’s recovery, while Kingston argued that Mysterio had been overly praised, despite his shorter tenure and fewer title reigns compared to themselves. They claimed they only spoke the truth about Mysterio, much like they did with Big E. Kingston even suggested fans should thank them for granting Mysterio “vacation days” by attacking him.

The segment ended with the lWo interrupting, leading to a brawl and The New Day being ejected from the ring.

Are you about to thank The New Day?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dy7227D2yT — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2025

Also on this week’s WWE RAW, AJ Styles defeated Dominik Mysterio in his first singles match since October. Afterward, Bron Breakker entered the ring and targeted Styles, but Styles dodged the attack. Breakker accidentally speared Mysterio instead, creating a surprising moment in the post-match action.

Bron Breakker just SPEARED Dominik Mysterio and the dogs are BARKING tonight! 💥💥💥#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2yOaGSX7zx — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber card below:

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match:

CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

Unsanctioned Match:

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae