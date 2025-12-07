After December 13, John Cena will be a thing of the past.

And he will give up on the way out.

That was a promise made by Gunther in a video shared via social media this weekend where “The Ring General” sent a message to John Cena ahead of their showdown next weekend in Washington, DC.

“Hey John, did you see that? I told you, pay attention,” Gunther said after choking out LA Knight for the win in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament finals this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. “At Saturday Night’s Main Event, finally, you will give up. You’ll tap. You will give up for good.”

In addition to the above message to Cena from Gunther, a message to Gunther from Cena was also shared on social media on Saturday morning.

“The stage is set for One Last Match,” Cena wrote via his official X account. “On a night of epic proportions, it is an honor to face off against an opponent who I respect and who has earned the right to issue this final challenge!”

Cena continued, “I will bring my best, I know he will do the same! Don’t miss the Final Time!”

Also advertised for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13 is Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as Cody Rhodes taking on the winner of the world championship main event of NXT Deadline on 12/6 between NXT Champion Ricky Saints and former title-holder Oba Femi.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results.