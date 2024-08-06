A huge matchup for WWE Bash at the Berlin has been set.

GUNTHER will be defending the world heavyweight championship against Randy Orton at the August 31st Bash at Berlin premium live event, which takes place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The news was broken on the August 5th edition of Raw.

"I'm going to walk out of Germany…the new World Heavyweight Champion!"@RandyOrton wants his rematch with @Gunther_AUT and he wants it at #WWEBash for the World Heavyweight Championship! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PYAGMErSr8 — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2024

This confirms a report that was made earlier today by WrestleVotes, who claimed that Orton would be confronting GUNTHER following his loss to the Ring General at the King of the Ring earlier this year.

This is the first confirmed match for WWE Bash at Berlin. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this show.