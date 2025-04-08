“The Ring General” is gearing up for a big night of business on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Following his serious in-ring promo segment with “Main Event” Jey Uso on the April 7 episode of WWE Raw in Minneapolis, Minnesota, GUNTHER joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the official Raw Recap post-show podcast.

During the appearance, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked if he is feeling the pressure heading into his big title defense at WrestleMania 41.

“I never had an issue with fitting in those situations,” he said. “I always knew what I’m capable of. I always knew where I belonged, so it was never a question for me that I would end up in those positions. Even though this year it’s not the scenario I wanted to be in, I have an opponent that’s overreaching by a mile, that is not on my level, and that’s what I’m carrying around with me right now, and going into that, if you ask me, am I excited? I don’t know. I don’t think there’s much excitement to that. I think there’s mostly… I’m a professional. I’m a professional wrestler. I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. There’s a duty to fulfill, and I’m going to do that.”

GUNTHER was also asked about his excitement level heading into “The Show of Shows.”

“I think my personal feelings, it’s too intimate of a question to answer, I think,” he said. “I’m here to fulfill my duties as World Heavyweight Champion. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

