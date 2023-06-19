GUNTHER is looking forward to the fresh matchups he can have now that he’s been drafted to Monday Night Raw.

The current reigning Intercontinental Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with WrestlingnNews.Co, where he was asked about potential opponents for this year’s SummerSlam premium live event. The champ says that he doesn’t really need to seek out matchups since he is the one that has the target on his back.

To be honest, I think there’s — especially since we just got drafted to Raw, I think there’s a lot of fresh matchups that could be done. I think I’m in a position right now where there’s a target on my back, and it’s on everybody else to come after me. I don’t have to identify people that I want to go after. That’s not the position I’m in.

GUNTHER adds that he’s up for any possible challenge, as his role in WWE is to face off against the best possible competition as one of the company’s top champions.

So yeah, let’s see, I’m open to any challenge. I’m here to be in the ring with the best to face-to-face competition, to have the biggest possible challenge.

Elsewhere in the interview, GUNTHER spoke about his recent showdown with Kevin Owens and how much he enjoyed being in the ring with the Prizefigher. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)