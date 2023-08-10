GUNTHER is not one to reminisce about things that happen in the past, but instead decides to focus on the future.

The current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he explained his philosophy of focusing on what is right in front of him and not dwelling too much on the past.

It’s crazy, right. Everything happens so fast. I for myself, I honestly gotta say I don’t feel very different to how I felt during that time professionally. I go out there and do what I do that night to the best of my abilities. Thankfully, I’m a position where that’s what people like to see. I think, like I said, I go step by step. What happened is behind me. What’s in front of me, that’s tomorrow. I’m gonna focus on today.

The Ring General adds that when his career is nearing its end he plans on going back and re-enjoying his matches.

I’m not a person that reminisces a lot about the past or dreams about the future. I try to stay focused on the moment and get the most out of it. But at some point, I think once it’s all said and done with my career or there’s a break or something like that, I’m gonna take time and re-enjoy a lot of those.

