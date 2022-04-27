WWE star and former NXT U.K. champion Gunther recently joined Cultaholic for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Imperium member discussing his signature knife-edged chop maneuver, and whether he thinks WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would be able to take it. Check out what Gunther had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Whether McMahon has asked to be chopped by him yet:

“He hasn’t. Nobody ever asked me for one, to be honest [laughs]. It hasn’t happened. No.”

How he thinks McMahon would fair taking his chop:

“I think he can take it and be fine. He’s a tough man.”

