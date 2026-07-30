GUNTHER believes Nick Aldis is about to face the biggest challenge of his career.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is set to meet the SmackDown General Manager in a singles match on night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026. The bout will mark Aldis’ first match since 2023 and his first-ever match inside a WWE ring.

Speaking with Complex Graps (see video below), GUNTHER suggested that competing against him on one of WWE’s biggest stages is the defining moment of Aldis’ career.

“Well, I always knew deep down that’s what he wanted,” GUNTHER said. “So, it’s a big moment for him. Biggest moment of his career. So yeah, let’s see how he can handle that.”

GUNTHER went on to acknowledge Aldis’ previous in-ring experience but questioned how he will respond to the pressure of making his WWE debut at SummerSlam.

“Obviously he’s got experience before and stuff but he never wrestled in WWE and I think most of the wrestlers get affected by the environment that they’re in and by the pressure,” GUNTHER continued. “And I think that’s the biggest test of his career if he can withstand that, and then on top of that, he’s in the ring with me.”

Despite Aldis’ lengthy career outside WWE, GUNTHER admitted he isn’t overly familiar with his work between the ropes, noting that he primarily knows him as SmackDown’s General Manager.

“I gotta be honest, I have not seen too much of him, during his active career, and I know him mostly–him being the General Manager. So yeah, it’s gonna be interesting to see how he does.”

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