WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was busted open the hard-way during the final SmackDown of 2022.

As noted, SmackDown featured a segment with Imperium fighting with Braun Strowman until Ricochet made the save with a steel chair.

Ricochet rushed the ring and went to hit GUNTHER with the chair as The Ring General quickly retreated to the floor. However, GUNTHER was caught by the errant chair shot, with the edge of the chair striking him on the head. The leader of Imperium was legitimately busted open at ringside as the segment wrapped up.

It was noted by PWInsider that GUNTHER “seemed OK” after returning backstage at SmackDown. WWE officials quickly tended to him with towels, then rushed him to the back, but word from within WWE is that he is OK.

GUNTHER will defend his title against Strowman on the January 13 SmackDown from the FedEx Forum in Nashville, TN.

Below are related shots from tonight's SmackDown:

