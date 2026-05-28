It turns out Gunther stepped in to help Ludwig Kaiser following his recent arrest in Florida.

A new update has surfaced regarding Marcel Barthel, known to WWE fans as Ludwig Kaiser and also appearing as El Grande Americano in AAA. Barthel was recently arrested after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with another man in Florida.

According to court records, fellow WWE star Gunther, real name Walter Hahn, was the person who posted Barthel’s bond. The longtime friends reportedly share a close relationship dating back years prior to their WWE runs, and Hahn paid the $1,000 bail amount to secure Barthel’s release.

The legal situation remains ongoing.

A pre-trial conference in the case has been scheduled for July 16, and Barthel was reportedly granted permission by the presiding judge to travel both domestically within the United States and internationally while the matter proceeds.

That clearance is significant given Barthel’s upcoming commitments outside WWE.

Barthel is currently scheduled to compete for Lucha Libre AAA at AAA Noches de Los Grandes on May 30 in Monterrey, Mexico. He is advertised for a Mask vs. Mask showdown against Original El Grande Americano at the event.

For now, the AAA appearance is still expected to move forward as planned.