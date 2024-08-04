GUNTHER is your new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The Ring General defeated Damian Priest on this evening’s SummerSlam premium live event in Cleveland. However, he did not do it alone. Priest actually had the match won but Finn Balor, who came out to cheer on Priest, put GUNTHER’s foot on the ropes behind the referee’s back. The champ saw the replay and tried to go after Balor, which allowed GUNTHER to take advantage, hit a powerbomb, and choke Priest out to become champion. Commentary put over that SummerSlam was the implosion of the Judgment Day.

This ends Priest’s first world title run that began back at WrestleMania XL. You can follow along with our full SummerSlam results here.