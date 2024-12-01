During the post-2024 WWE Survivor Series media scrum, GUNTHER announced that he would welcome Wade Barrett as a member of Imperium.

While Barrett was commenting on GUNTHER’s choice of clothing, the two were in agreement.

GUNTHER said, “We’ve talked about that before, around here. Ludwig and I have the assumption that Wade would be a very fitting member.”

Barrett replied, “I like the answer. I’ll be honest, 15 years ago, I might have stood a chance. I think I’m a little old in the tooth now.”

GUNTHER added that “age is just a number.”

During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2024 media scrum, WWE CCO Triple H was asked about the WWE ID program and how it’ll benefit indie talents going forward.

“The Game” said, “There is a lot made of our NIL program and where we do that. There is also a group of men and women that are out there that, for whatever reason, found their way to professional wrestling whether it was after college, before college, whatever that is. They went a different route than college athletes did. We don’t want to negate any of them. We’re keeping our eye on all of them. The independent scene is very difficult,” Triple H told Gil Torres of Contralona. “That’s a long hard road. We’re trying to make that easier. We’re trying to pay attention to the people at the top of those lists. The people that have the most potential within that grouping. We’re going to support them in their careers. Financially, we’re going to support them in their careers. From an education standpoint, as they are going through their journey, as long as they are continuing to progress, we stay with them. They send us their matches. We’re helping to guide them with what they’re doing right, what they’re doing wrong, how they can progress, how we can make them pros. They can make their way to the Performance Center. There will be some other announcements about content and things we will do with them. It’s all geared towards helping those kids as these college athletes get their opportunities to try to make it in this business, that they get their opportunities to make it in this business.”

He added, “If somebody is working really hard and busting their ass every week and they are progressing and continuing to grow, they stay in our system until it’s time for them to outgrow that system. If they are not, we’ll make moves and change some people around and we’ll get to the people that we feel like that long-term investment can pay off. Not just for us but for the industry itself. The strength of our business is built on the strength of the athletes across all things. While we’re extremely excited about NIL and our college recruiting and everything we’re doing there. When you look at NXT, you can see a system that is churning out athletes, incredible athletes, at a very rapid pace. This is another way for us to amplify that. It’s to strengthen that independent scene.”

