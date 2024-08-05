GUNTHER’s first challenger for the WWE world heavyweight championship has possibly been revealed.

WrestleVotes tweeted out a photo of the finish of the 2024 King of the Ring matchup between The Ring General and Randy Orton from earlier this year. GUNTHER managed to defeated The Viper with a crucifix pin, but the ending was controversial due to Orton’s shoulder being blatantly up. Triple H said in a press conference afterward that the referee’s decision is final, but that Orton may have a stake at GUNTHER in the future.

The tweet would indicate that now is Orton’s time, and that he might be the first to step up to GUNTHER and challenge him for the world title, which he won from Damian Priest at this past Saturday’s SummerSlam.