The WWE Intercontinental Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 39.

This has been rumored for several weeks, but Adam Pearce officially announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that WrestleMania 39 will see WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat.

Sheamus and McIntyre wrestled each other to determine the #1 contender for WrestleMania, but they both went down after colliding with a Brogue and a Claymore. Imperium had been watching from the ring, but at that point a frustrated GUNTHER entered the ring and had words with the referee, saying the match could not end like this. GUNTHER yelled at both competitors until they got up and cornered him. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci then attacked from behind. While GUNTHER hit the running corner dropkick to McIntyre, Sheamus sent Vinci and Kaiser to the floor, but then turned around to a lariat from GUNTHER. GUNTHER ended the assault by powerbombing Sheamus onto McIntyre’s back. Imperium went to leave but Adam Pearce interrupted from the big screen. Pearce said GUNTHER was clear last week about wanting one challenger but tonight’s actions said otherwise. Pearce then declared that GUNTHER left him no choice, so it will be a Triple Threat at WrestleMania with GUNTHER, McIntyre and Sheamus. GUNTHER was not happy as Sheamus and McIntyre recovered in the ring.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with some of the rumored matches, along with related clips from SmackDown:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Teams to be announced

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.