WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan took to Twitter this week with an update on how he’s doing after his recent prostate cancer surgery.

As noted, Duggan announced in late October that he was going in for prostate cancer surgery, which came after an emergency surgery earlier in the month. He had known about the cancer diagnosis for about a year. Hacksaw underwent successful surgery on October 29 at the MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) Hospital in Charleston, SC, and planned to take a break from social media but he’s already back online with this update.

In this new video, Duggan noted how he’s at home and doing much better. He thanked everyone for their support, and announced that he’s had to cancel the rest of his 2021 bookings. Duggan hopes to get back on the road in 2022, but nothing has been announced as of this writing.

“Hi everybody, I’d just like to give everybody a quick update after my back-to-back surgeries,” Duggan said. “Obviously I’m home, doing well, feeling much, much better, and I wanted to say thank you to everyone for the thoughts, the prayers, the good wishes. You know, it’s humbling to have so many people all over the world care. I’ll tell you, it means a lot. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you so much to so many folks for checking in on me. I’d also like to say I’m sorry and I hope you all understand that I’m going to have to cancel the rest of the shows for this year, but we’re looking forward to traveling the world next year, God willing, and so hopefully we’ll see you down the road. Again, thank you very much for all the good wishes and prayers. God bless, and hopefully see you soon.”

The 67 year old Duggan has dealt with multiple health issues in recent years, and underwent a heart procedure in March 2019. He was also hospitalized in September 2019. Hacksaw appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily in January 2020 and said he was doing great after health issues the previous year, and dropped around 40 pounds after listening to his doctor. He also said at that time that he had wrestled his last match, but he’s continued to take bookings for various appearances.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Duggan’s full video below:

Hacksaw checks in with an update! pic.twitter.com/FfAjB88X6E — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) November 10, 2021

