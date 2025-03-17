The Bloodline angle continues, but two wrestlers, Hikuleo and Lance Anoa’i, have not yet appeared on WWE TV just yet.

In 2024, it was reported that both were signed to WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Lance is currently sidelined with an injury and is expected to be out for a bit longer.

Hikuleo, who last wrestled on June 9, 2024, has not competed since losing the IWGP Tag Team Titles. Although he has been on WWE’s internal roster for months, creative sources say he hasn’t been included in current plans.

The incredibly large head of JD McDonagh is often joked about on WWE TV, and he recently appeared on the “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” podcast to discuss the jokes among the commentary team and fans alike.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the size of his head: “I like my big Irish head. I guess it’s 2025, and people still think body shaming is okay. What do you want me to do? It’s my skull.”

On when people started talking about it: “When I left Ireland. Honestly, I’d never heard a bad word against it until I left Ireland, and then I was in the UK wrestling, and the fans are so creative with their chants. So I was getting like, ‘He’s got the whole world in his head. He’s got the whole world in his head.’ Then, I just played into it. That’s all you can do. I had a headbutt for a finisher for a little while. I’m always diving off the top rope head first.”

Mickie James will face Maki Itoh at the WrestleCon Supershow during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The match was announced on Sunday for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow.

You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean

Special Guest Enforcer: Dan Severn

* Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh

Its finally happening…. Maki Itoh v Mickie James at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Tickets on sale at https://t.co/A3D3hRNKp8 pic.twitter.com/aw1O7Y6QYn — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 16, 2025

Former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. is returning to All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) for a five-month stint.

During a recent appearance on the “Cafe du Rene” podcast, Smith Jr. shared that he signs five-month contracts with the company and will be heading back there soon. He said,

“All Japan have been doing great, and I’m returning back for the Champion Carnival and then staying over until August. So I do five-months contracts with them at a time. So I stay over there for five months.”

He continued, “I’m going back [to Japan] March 26th. I’m back in Canada right now, just seeing some family, and then I’m gone away for about five months.”

Chelsea Green continues to express her desire to face off against Nikki Garcia in a hair vs. hair match at WrestleMania 41. This isn’t the first time Green has mentioned wanting a match with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The comment came during a press conference for NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 race, where Adrian Hernandez asked Green about her ideal match for WrestleMania. She said,

“The outcome is obviously gonna be I win and continue to be the greatest-ever, longest-reigning Women’s United States Champion. But I think, I’ve put a lot of thought into this in the past couple of weeks. We’re on the road to WrestleMania this month.”

She continued, “I’m thinking my ideal match would be myself versus Nikki Bella in a Hair versus Hair match. That part is crazy. That part is a dream. The Hair versus Hair match, that one’s a dream. But me versus Nikki Bella, I love Nikki, I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really sink her teeth into a feud and have a singles match.”