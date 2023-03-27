The NWA has announced a Hair vs. Mask Strap match for the 312 pay-per-view pre-show.

Sal the Pal will take on Gaagz the Gymp in the unique matchup, which takes place on April 7th from Chicago, Illinois. Sal and Gymp initially had a Hair vs. Mask match on the March 7th episode of Powerrr, but that contest ended in a double count-out.

Just announced for the FREE #NWA312 pre-show! @MinisterReal’s Miserably Faithful collide as @SalRinauro battles @GaagzReflex in a hair vs mask STRAP MATCH! See the thread below👇 pic.twitter.com/BDZb0A111K — NWA (@nwa) March 27, 2023

Below is the updated card:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

La Rosa Negra vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

EC3 vs. Cyon (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NWA Women’s Television Title Match

TBD vs. TBD

Hair vs. Mask Strap Match (Pre-Show)

Sal the Pal vs. Gaagz the Gymp