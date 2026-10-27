Could AJ Styles eventually be convinced to come out of retirement?

One TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer believes he might be able to make it happen.

During a recent interview with SportsMattersTV, reigning TNA X-Division Champion Amazing Red discussed the possibility of convincing “The Phenomenal One” to return to the ring following his retirement earlier this year.

Styles officially ended his in-ring career after losing to GUNTHER at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. Despite stepping away from competition, the former WWE Champion has remained involved in wrestling, something Red believes could eventually lead to another match.

Red pointed to his own experience with Will Ospreay, who helped convince him to return to wrestling after previously retiring.

“I totally agree with you. I feel like just cause I’ve been thinking that also and the way Will Ospreay took me out of retirement and just kept pushing me and then I kind of came back,” Red said. “I see what you see where I see AJ training, I see AJ going dojo to dojo. I see him following his son and making sure he’s staying here and there.”

According to Red, walking away from professional wrestling permanently is much easier said than done.

“You can tell — It’s just, I don’t think you can leave wrestling. I think there’s moments where we have to step away for sure, if it’s a mental break or a physical break, but wrestling is such a hard thing to leave. It’s just one of those ex-girlfriends that just don’t leave you alone.”

Red also floated the possibility of getting to Styles through his son, who has been pursuing his own wrestling career.

“I feel like if the timing is right for him and maybe I have to go through his son to get to him, who knows? But even though thinking that’s kind of a possibility, isn’t that crazy? I could probably [wrestle] AJ Styles’ son at some point for the X-Division title. It’s just so crazy.”

Red was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame earlier this month during Bound For Glory weekend, where he also captured the vacant X-Division Championship.

Styles, meanwhile, has given no indication that he intends to reverse his retirement decision.