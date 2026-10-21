Amazing Red is reportedly sticking around in TNA Wrestling.

Following his TNA Hall of Fame induction and X-Division Championship victory at Bound For Glory 2026, a new report indicates that the veteran high-flyer has signed a contract with the promotion.

Although TNA has yet to officially announce the signing, the deal is reportedly finalized, with Red committing to the company following his recent return.

Red enjoyed a memorable night at Bound For Glory, where he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame during the pre-show before going on to capture the vacant X-Division Championship later in the evening.

The championship became vacant after Leon Slater exercised “Option C,” relinquishing the title in exchange for an opportunity at the TNA World Championship, which he ultimately captured.

A pioneer of TNA’s original X-Division, Red is now enjoying his fourth reign with the championship and his first since 2010.

His return also marks his first run with TNA since 2011, bringing him back to the promotion where he established himself as one of the division’s most influential performers.

The reported signing comes amid a series of roster moves for TNA.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed that Shotzi Blackheart had signed a contract, while Director of Authority Santino Marella also agreed to a new deal.

Additional contract news is expected in the coming weeks as TNA continues addressing the futures of several talents whose current agreements are scheduled to expire before the end of 2026.

(H/T: PWInsider)