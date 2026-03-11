WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Rhea Ripley is performing at the highest level of her career as she prepares for a major WrestleMania showdown with Jade Cargill.

The two stars are set to clash at WrestleMania 42 after Ripley earned a shot at Cargill by winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. The bout has quickly become one of the most talked-about matches heading into the event due to the physical presence and star power of both competitors.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Ripley’s development inside the ring and said her current performances show she is operating at her peak.

“Jade Cargill is a specimen. And then you got Rhea Ripley, who definitely holds her own against anyone, especially in ring. I think Rhea Ripley right now is the best worker that she’s ever been inside the squared circle. I really do. I watch her timing, I watch her movement, I can tell she’s thinking out there. That matchup right there definitely is a marquee matchup across the board.”

Booker T also suggested that the match between Ripley and Cargill has the type of star power that could even headline WrestleMania. In recent years, many fans have pushed for more women’s matches to close one of the nights of WWE’s biggest event.

Ripley’s recent performances have drawn praise from other wrestling veterans as well. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently complimented Ripley’s in-ring work, specifically highlighting the way she sells offense during matches.

The rivalry between Ripley and Cargill has also drawn attention outside the ring. Ripley previously posted a message on social media that appeared to accuse Cargill of lying while telling her to improve her in-ring work. Cargill responded publicly, and reports later indicated that the exchange was not part of WWE storyline plans.

With tensions reportedly real between the two stars, their WrestleMania 42 match has become one of the most anticipated women’s bouts on the card.

Do you think Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill should headline one night of WrestleMania 42?