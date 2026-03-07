Jim Ross believes one of AEW’s newest signings could quickly become a major challenger for MJF.

AEW has added a wave of new talent in 2026, signing more than a dozen wrestlers from around the world. Some of those deals allow talent to continue appearing in promotions like Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and New Japan Pro-Wrestling while also competing in AEW.

One signing that has particularly caught Ross’ attention is former WWE star Tommaso Ciampa.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said Ciampa’s arrival could open the door for several compelling programs, including a potential feud with the reigning AEW World Championship holder.

“I think he’s going to be a great addition to AEW’s roster,” Ross said. “It’s going to give some guys a chance for some matches. I think a program with he and MJF interests me, for example.”

Ross explained that if he were booking AEW, he would gradually build toward a match between the two.

“If I was booking, I somehow or another would work my way to that match, or systematically. I think he’s got a great future with AEW because again, there’s so many new guys that he can work with.”

Ross’ co-host Conrad Thompson admitted he was surprised to see Ciampa land in AEW considering his importance during the “Black and Gold” era of WWE NXT.

Ciampa was widely viewed as one of the defining stars of that era, which made some fans assume he would remain closely tied to WWE leadership.

Ross, however, focused more on Ciampa’s in-ring ability and consistency.

“He has high quality matches more often than not,” Ross said. “As a matter of fact I can’t remember him having a stinker.”

Ross also praised Ciampa’s work ethic and unique look.

“He’s a hard worker, he shares, he’s unselfish, he’s got a unique look,” Ross said. “Bald guys with beards, that seems to be the trend in pro wrestling right now.”

With AEW continuing to expand its roster in 2026, Ross believes Ciampa has the tools to become a major player in the company. If his vision comes to life, a future showdown with MJF could become one of the promotion’s most intriguing programs.