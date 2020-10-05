Halloween Havoc is returning later this month for the first time in 20 years.

It was announced tonight that the Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT TV will air live on the USA Network on Wednesday, October 28.

Shotzi Blackheart will be hosting the special episode.

Stay tuned for updates on the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT.

