The ROH Women’s World Championship will be on-the-line on Halloween.

But not just in any match … a “Halloween Ring Of Horror” match!

Ahead of the Thursday, October 31 episode of ROH On HonorClub, which takes place on the annual Halloween holiday, Ring of Honor has announced a special “Halloween Ring Of Horror” match with Athena defending her ROH Women’s World Championship against Abadon.

Currently, Athena vs. Abadon is the only match officially announced by ROH for the 10/31 episode of the weekly two-hour program, which airs at 7/6c every Thursday night.

