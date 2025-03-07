Hammerstone is free-and-clear from TNA Wrestling.

After returning from an injury hiatus due to surgery at the TNA iMPACT television taping in February, Hammerstone has been largely absent from the scene in TNA Wrestling.

On Friday morning, the former MLW World Champion surfaced on social media to announce that he has parted ways with TNA Wrestling.

“I wrestled my last match for TNA at the February tapings and am no longer under contract with the company,” Hammerstone wrote via X. “Grateful for the opportunities that came my way and excited for what’s next.”

Formerly known as Alexander Hammerstone, the bodybuilder and pro wrestler also announced that he is accepting bookings and business inquires via email at arohde1@hotmail.com.

Alexander Hammerstone signed with TNA Wrestling back in February of 2024. He worked his last television match with the promotion on their February 21, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT, losing in singles action to TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.