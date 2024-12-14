An update has surfaced regarding the injury status of TNA Wrestling star Hammerstone.

Heading into the TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view on December 13, Hammerstone was advertised to team with Jake Something in a three-way tag-team showdown against Sami Callihan & PCO and The Rascalz.

During the “Countdown to Final Resolution” pre-show, Gia Miller checked in from backstage and announced that due to injury, Hammerstone was unable to work the show as scheduled. Something ended up working the match by himself, losing to The Rascalz.

In an update, Hammerstone released a video on X today that informed fans that he will be undergoing surgery for a knee injury he suffered at the TNA Turning Point 2024 pay-per-view a couple of weeks ago.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding Hammerstone’s injury and TNA status continues to surface.