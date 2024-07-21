The fallout from TNA Slammiversary 2024 goes down next week.

At the pay-per-view event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Hammerstone’s TNA iMPACT return has been announced.

In a backstage segment with Santino Marella at the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view on 7/20, it was announced that TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will join forces with Eric Young for a mixed tag-team match against Hammerstone and Ash By Elegance.

Hammerstone lost to Eric Young in his TNA in-ring return on the Countdown To TNA Slammiversary 2024 pre-show, while Grace defeated Ash to retain her TNA Knockouts Championship on the pay-per-view card.

The mixed tag bout will air as part of the post-Slammiversary episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, July 25, at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+.