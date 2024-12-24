– Hammerstone underwent knee surgery this week. The TNA star has been on the sidelines since TNA Turning Point 2024 on November 29. He was pulled from TNA Final Resolution 2024 on December 13 as a result of the injury. “Post panic attack,” Hammerstone wrote via X along with a photo of himself in his hospital bed.
Post panic attack
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 24, 2024
– A WWE I.D. showcase match between Aaron Rourke and Timothy Thatcher has been announced for the upcoming Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown show scheduled for December 31. WWE made the announcement, which included the line, “Why is Timothy Thatcher in an official WWE I.D. match? Stay tuned …”
@PerfectAaron1 vs. Timothy Thatcher has been signed for @beyondwrestling on New Year's Eve
It will be a WWE ID Showcase Match!
Why is Timothy Thatcher in an official #WWEID match?
Stay tuned….
— WWE ID (@WWEID) December 24, 2024