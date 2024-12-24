– Hammerstone underwent knee surgery this week. The TNA star has been on the sidelines since TNA Turning Point 2024 on November 29. He was pulled from TNA Final Resolution 2024 on December 13 as a result of the injury. “Post panic attack,” Hammerstone wrote via X along with a photo of himself in his hospital bed.

– A WWE I.D. showcase match between Aaron Rourke and Timothy Thatcher has been announced for the upcoming Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown show scheduled for December 31. WWE made the announcement, which included the line, “Why is Timothy Thatcher in an official WWE I.D. match? Stay tuned …”