A few day ago Kyoko Kimura, mother to Japanese Wrestling star Hana Kimura, announced on social media that she is organizing a tribute event for her daughter on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at the age of 22. The show, entitled, “See You Again: The Hana Kimura Memorial Show,” will take place on May 23rd at 11am from the legendary Korakuen Hall.

Along with the details of the show Kyoko writes, “I finally created a place to convey my feelings to flowers. I will be the organizer, but I have received a lot of cooperation.”