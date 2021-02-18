A few day ago Kyoko Kimura, mother to Japanese Wrestling star Hana Kimura, announced on social media that she is organizing a tribute event for her daughter on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at the age of 22. The show, entitled, “See You Again: The Hana Kimura Memorial Show,” will take place on May 23rd at 11am from the legendary Korakuen Hall.
Along with the details of the show Kyoko writes, “I finally created a place to convey my feelings to flowers. I will be the organizer, but I have received a lot of cooperation.”
開催決定🌸
5/23 (日) 11時半〜 後楽園ホール
木村花メモリアルマッチ
『またね。』
公式ホームページ
チケット販売
2月末〜予定しております
花に想いを伝える場を
やっと作れました
主催は私になりますが
たくさんのご協力を頂いています pic.twitter.com/UkN96Mpxsy
— 木村響子 (@kimurarock) February 15, 2021