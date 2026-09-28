Hanan pinned Ruaka in STARDOM’s 10-woman tag match in Maibara on Sunday, then recovered the Wonder of Stardom Championship belt that Ruaka had taken four days earlier. The fall came two days before Hanan is scheduled to defend the title against Ruaka at Korakuen Hall.

Hanan teamed with Maika, Waka Tsukiyama, HANAKO and Utami Hayashishita against Natsuko Tora, Ruaka, Rina, Bea Priestley and Azusa Inaba. STARDOM had changed the match at Hanan’s request after the four women came to her aid following an attack by H.A.T.E. in Osaka the previous day. In the revised lineup, they joined her against the same group she faces in Tuesday’s title buildup.

STARDOM’s match report says Hanan and Hayashishita used tandem dropkicks to break an early stretch of H.A.T.E. offense. The two sides traded attacks before Hanan and Ruaka exchanged strikes. When Ruaka tried to use the championship belt, Hanan’s teammates stopped her, and Hanan pinned Ruaka with Seventeen at 10 minutes and 26 seconds.

Hanan thanked her partners after the match and asked them to stand in her corner for the September 29 defense. She said she could now enter Korakuen with the belt again, having regained it after Ruaka took it in Shimonoseki on September 23. STARDOM did not record an answer from the four women in its report.

Elsewhere on the Maibara card, Fuwa-chan scored the fall for her team in a three-way trios match, while Mei Seira pinned Akira Tetsu in a tag bout. Miyu Amasaki won the six-woman main event for her team by defeating Saori Anou. STARDOM listed 605 fans at the event.

Sources: STARDOM’s official September 27 results and its Hanan-Ruaka match report. Wrestling Headlines previously covered the September 29 Korakuen lineup.