Hanan will defend the Wonder of Stardom Championship against Ryuka at Korakuen Hall on September 29.

Stardom confirmed the match for its “STARDOM NIGHTER in KORAKUEN 2026 Sep.” event. The bout will mark Hanan’s fourth defense of the championship and Ryuka’s first challenge for the white belt.

Ryuka earned a victory over Hanan in the first round of the 5 Star Grand Prix final tournament on August 18. She invoked that result after Hanan successfully defended the title against Ami Sohrei at Yokohama Budokan on September 12.

“I worked really hard this summer and received the 5 Star Skill Award, so now I want that white belt.”

Hanan accepted the challenge and said the matchup was one she had been waiting to receive.

“I’ve been waiting for this.”

The exchange did not end with a handshake. Ryuka answered Hanan’s outstretched hand with a German suplex, escalating the rivalry ahead of their championship meeting.

The two wrestlers belong to the same generation, but Ryuka now enters the match with a recent singles win and a willingness to attack the champion before the bell. Hanan will try to extend a reign that has already produced three successful defenses.

The September 29 event takes place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

WrestlingHeadlines also covered the launch of Stardom’s 2026 5 Star Grand Prix.

Source: Stardom’s official announcement.