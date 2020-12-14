Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that CONTRA Unit’s Mads Kruger will be taking on two men on Wednesday’s episode of MLW Fusion. Details, including an updated card, can be found below.

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced that the “Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krügger will fight TWO men this Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Mads Krügger has vowed to put on a public display of violence this Wednesday night as the “Black Hand of CONTRA” has demanded TWO opponents.

Krügger stormed into MLW last month, crashing the Restart and injuring Alex Hammerstone. This week’s FUSION will also mark the return of the mighty Hammerstone.

Who MLW be able to contain Hammerstone and Krügger in the same location at the same time? Tune in this Wednesday night at 7pm ET to find out!

Also scheduled:

•ACH vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor – Opera Cup Semi-Finals

•Alex Hammerstone returns!

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.