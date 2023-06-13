Axiom and Scrypts vs. Dabba-Kato in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match is now official for tonight’s WWE NXT.

As noted, Kato has had issues with the masked NXT Superstars for weeks now. He defeated Axiom on the May 23 show, but then lost to Scrypts last week due to interference by Axiom. Kato ended up taking both out after the match. He then issued the challenge for the Handicap Match over the weekend, and now WWE has confirmed the match.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:

* Axiom and Scrypts vs. Dabba-Kato in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

* Bron Breakker will speak, will WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins return to NXT to address Breakker’s challenge?

* Thea Hail will find out when she gets her shot at NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes looks for payback on Baron Corbin

* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer

