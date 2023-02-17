While doing a virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Hangman Adam Page revealed that he was nearly detained at a border checkpoint before this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Page decided to drive from San Antonio to Laredo. The issue was due to him having someone in his car that is not a U.S. citizen and did not have their passport.

“I almost got detained at the border last night too, yeah. I might’ve ended up in Mexico by accident. I still don’t know. I had to go through a border crossing check and someone in the car who is not an American citizen didn’t have their passport… I fly into San Antonio and then drove two-and-a-half hours to Laredo because Laredo would have been three flights and that’s just too many. It’s one too many at least… It doesn’t make sense, I don’t know. You tell me. You’re from Laredo, you tell me how I went through a border crossing without crossing a border, I don’t know. But we did, we almost got detained but, I’m here. I am not in prison in America or Mexico. I’m doing well.”

