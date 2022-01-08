AEW world champion Adam Page recently spoke with Virginia Tech about a wide range of topics, most notably how The Hangman came up with his in-ring moniker. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says his wrestling name is a mashup of a bunch of names:
I was trying to come up with a fake wrestling name when I was younger and just mashed together a bunch of names.
Says NJPW gave him the Hangman moniker, and Page came from the lead guitarist of Led Zeppelin:
I ended up with Adam, the first name of my ACW foe and real-life best friend, and Page from Jimmy Page, guitarist of Led Zeppelin with whom I was obsessed as a teenager. Hangman came a bit later when New Japan told me that would be my name to fill the role of then-departing Luke Gallows.