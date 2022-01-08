AEW world champion Adam Page recently spoke with Virginia Tech about a wide range of topics, most notably how The Hangman came up with his in-ring moniker. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his wrestling name is a mashup of a bunch of names:

I was trying to come up with a fake wrestling name when I was younger and just mashed together a bunch of names.

Says NJPW gave him the Hangman moniker, and Page came from the lead guitarist of Led Zeppelin: