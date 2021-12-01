AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page is set to join the AEW commentary team tonight.

AEW President, General Manager, CEO & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that Page will be filling in for Jim Ross at the Dynamite announce table tonight.

It will be interesting to see what Hangman has to say about tonight’s Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels singles match, which is a continuation of the storyline that has Danielson going up against members of The Dark Order as he prepares to challenge Hangman for the strap. Khan has banned Danielson and Page from getting physical with each other, and if Page heads to ringside during tonight’s match, Khan will hit him with a hefty fine and consequences.

As we’ve noted, JR is out of action until later this month as he undergoes treatment for skin cancer. He hopes to be back at the announce table for the December 29 Dynamite show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page replaces Jim Ross on commentary

* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels. Tony Khan has banned Danielson and Hangman Page from getting physical, and Page will face a fine/consequences if he goes to ringside during this match

* CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight

