“Hangman” Adam Page made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Page spoke about the importance of beating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title last November. Page just dropped the title to CM Punk at this past Sunday’s Double Or Nothing.

“It is something so important and such an accomplishment, but to do that against Kenny, someone who, for a lot of my life, has been one of my best friends, just to wrestle him and finally, at least for one night, be better than him, and on top of that winning the world championship, just those two things together, I can’t describe it. I’ll never forget it.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription