AEW superstar Adam “Hangman” Page was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to promote his new children’s book and talk all things pro-wrestling. The former tag champion would be asked whether AEW would ever transition into a program that was better suited for children. Here is how he would respond:

I don’t know. Not anything that I’ve been involved in. Obviously, there’s room for everything. I’ve kind of felt like in the past decade or two, maybe? I don’t know. WWE’s product has largely — I don’t wanna say geared towards kids, but kid friendly, kid accessible and I feel like wanting to be something different than the thing that already exists. We are not necessarily adult-only or overly adult or certainly not something that kids can watch in joy but I feel like AEW’s niche is to be something that appeals a little bit more to adults and children. That being said, what comes in the future, I don’t know. It’s not really my place to say.

Page scored a big singles win over SCU’s Frankie Kazarian on the most recent episode of Dynamite on TNT. Check out his full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)