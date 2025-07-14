– Dustin Rhodes commented on capturing his first singles title in AEW with his TNT Championship victory at AEW All In: Texas over the weekend. “The Natural” wrote via X, “56 [years old]!! Anything and I mean ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. Keep Steppin’, love y’all and thank you for your unwavering support.”

56!! Anything and I mean ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!#KeepSteppin love y'all and thank you for your unwavering support🤘🏼

-The Natural pic.twitter.com/wdTMzZe7Gz — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 14, 2025

– Sammy Guevara, much like Dustin Rhodes, worked three matches in 24 hours over the weekend, competing in a Sons of Texas match at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 on Friday night, an eight-man tag-team bout at AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ on Saturday, and again in the late-added 4-Way for the TNT Championship at the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view itself. “The Spanish God” took to X after the busy weekend to comment on this, and how he had to deal with travel issues on top of everything else. “Hell of a trip,” Guevara wrote. “Wrestled 3 times in less than 24 hours, had delayed and cancelled flights and just now got home.”

Hell of a trip! Wrestled 3 times in less than 24 hours, had delayed and cancelled flights and just now got home 😴 pic.twitter.com/TpcE632ARR — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) July 14, 2025

– Hangman Page surfaced on social media to comment on his AEW World Championship victory over Jon Moxley in the Texas Death Match that headlined the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view over the weekend.

“Thank you for everything,” Hangman wrote via his official Bluesky account. “I don’t have the words to do the feeling justice because I haven’t slept in four days, but I’ll try to find them by Wednesday.”

thank you for everything. i dont have the words to do the feeling justice because i havent slept in four days but ill try to find them by wednesday [image or embed] — HANGMAN PAGE (@hangmanpage.bsky.social) July 13, 2025 at 10:57 PM

(H/T: PWInsider.com)