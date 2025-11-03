Hangman Page takes care of his fans.

The AEW World Champion apparently went out of his way to gift a fan some autographed merchandise after the fan had their “ICE Fears Hangman” sign confiscated by security at an AEW Dynamite television taping.

“Last month I went to AEW and one of my signs got confiscated by security and ruined my night,” the fan wrote in a post explaining the situation. “Little did I know it would make the rounds online and catch the attention of the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Adam Page, who personally sent me these autographed t-shirts.”

The fan statement continued, “This is the coolest thing ever, a gift from the world’s heavyweight champion l, who turned a negative into the ultimate positive. Hangman is now officially my favorite wrestler ever. Definitely some cowboy sh*t.”

Hangman Page has been outspoken on the issue in the past.

Back in October, Hangman took issue with Join ICE commercials airing during AEW programming. He even went as far as to go on social media and encourage his followers to contact TBS and HBO Max about the issue.

“F**k ICE airing commercials during Dynamite, let em know,” he wrote, before sharing links to the HBO Max Feedbackand TBS Network Zendesk departments.

Hangman Page is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe once again at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for November 22, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.