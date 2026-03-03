The road to AEW Revolution is heating up, and Hangman Page isn’t slowing down.

With less than two weeks to go before his brutal Texas Death Match showdown with AEW World Champion MJF at AEW Revolution, Page is scheduled to compete on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW confirmed that Page will be in action against an unnamed opponent as he continues building momentum heading into one of the most anticipated matches on the upcoming pay-per-view lineup on March 15.

Meanwhile, MJF won’t be taking the night off either.

The reigning AEW World Champion is set to defend his title against Kevin Knight.

“Hangman will be watching Kevin Knight vs MJF for the AEW World title tomorrow + before his title shot at AEW Revolution, Hangman will be in action himself TOMORROW NIGHT,” the social media announcement read.

Also scheduled for the 3/4 Dynamite in El Paso is Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero, the AEW Dynamite debut of The IInspiration, Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors, MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW Championship, as well as Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship.

