AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page recently spoke with Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller to promote tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Page will headline the show as he defends the strap against Bryan Danielson.

Page commented on finally achieving his goal of winning the AEW World Title, and how it’s validating.

“It’s an incredible feeling, a validating feeling,” Page said. “I think when AEW started, I was not yet in the wrestling world, a main event guy, or hadn’t been. And I’ve had opportunities here and there.

“But I did want to go ahead and say from the beginning at the AEW press conference, that’s who I wanted to become. And that’s who I promised I would become. And it took a bit longer. It’s certainly not the journey I imagined it would be. But I think the journey is what makes it special.”

Page won the AEW World Title by defeating Kenny Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November. This will be his first match, and first title defense, since defeating Omega. Page said he’s going into the match with Danielson with a feeling of excitement more than anything else. He commented on facing someone who is often billed as the best in the world, and how some might be intimidated.

“Well, I faced someone who has often been called the best in the world at Full Gear and beat him quicker than when Bryan ultimately wasn’t able to,” Page said. “So there’s pressure, but not insurmountable pressure. I think I’m more excited for the match than I would have been a year or two ago.

“I feel good now about who I am as a wrestler, and I’m more excited for the match than anything. It’s not something that I anticipated or had even crossed my mind as a possibility until the day after Full Gear. But now we’re here and I’m honestly kind of tired of waiting.”

