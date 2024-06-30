– Jeff Cobb appeared on the June 29 episode of AEW Collision, joining “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho and Big Bill for their team against Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

NJPW World Television Champion Jeff Cobb has hit the ring! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@RealJeffCobb pic.twitter.com/qpyutgWb4A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2024

– Tony Khan confirmed The House of Black’s Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. Private Party in a four-way tag-team match for the “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

– Hangman Page appeared in a vignette on the 6/29 episode of AEW Collision, marking his first AEW television appearance in some time. Hangman has been rumored as the “Wild Card” entrant that The Elite teased for the Owen Hart Men’s Foundation Tournament.