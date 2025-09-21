Hangman Page retained the AEW World Championship on Saturday, defeating Kyle Fletcher at AEW All Out 2025. Following the event, Page appeared at the post-show media scrum where he addressed several topics, including AEW’s competition with WWE, whether he believes Fletcher is ready for the World Title scene after their match, and how he feels about carrying the company during a time when several top stars are sidelined with injuries.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On if Kyle Fletcher is ready for the main event: “He was more ready than I anticipated, I think. There was a point where he hit a brainbuster on me and I managed to kick out but I lost, for a minute, in the right one, and I’m throwing clotheslines at him, and I’m frustrated, my brain’s doing it but nothing’s happening, it won’t go. And he lingered on that too long, he relished on that too long, instead of trying to capitalize, he pulled the turnbuckle pad off, tried to set me up top and do it on that. He made a mistake. That’s what I meant when I said he’s not ready. Because you have to keep your composure and he couldn’t tonight.”

On having the pressure on him to carry AEW while other stars are injured: “This championship, coming into it alone, is pressure. Getting the Don Callis family out of today’s match, making sure it was just one on one, just me and Kyle, was a great reassurance, but I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy thing, and afterward, as much as he may have made a mistake there at the end, I know that if he had not made that mistake, I might not be at this scrum tonight, it might be him, so that’s pressure too, because I know there is another one coming, and another one after that, it’s inevitable. That is the pressure that I do feel as champion, but that’s the job. You get up and do it again until you can’t. So I’m glad that I still can now and I’m just going to keep going until the wheels come off.

On the locker room vibe knowing that they faced competition from WWE today: “The assumption would be it’s what we’re talking about, what we’re worried about it, but the honest truth is that it’s not. It’s something that we see coming, when it does happen, it’s like, OK, yeah, I figured. We’re so focused on what we do here, we’ve got how many people here today? Over 13,000 people in the building today to see us. We’ve got, God knows, hundred, two hundred, three hundred, I don’t know how many people who buy PPV, all those people buy those PPVs, they are here to watch us, that’s what we’re focused on.”

Kris Statlander is the new AEW Women’s World Champion after years of waiting for another chance at the title. At AEW All Out 2025, she overcame Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Thekla in a four-way match to capture the championship.

Following the event, Statlander spoke at the post-show media scrum with Derrick T. Lewis of the Bleav Network. She described her road to the title as a roller coaster and said that finally reaching this moment means more to her than she ever imagined. She said,

“It’s been a very up-and-down journey for me. I feel like there were so many opportunities where maybe I had the chance to be the first early on, but I was derailed by my knee injury. I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll come back and be the first person to do this.’ Then, I get injured and time passes by, and other people step up and take that position. It’s very much been, not hurtful, but disheartening, having to be like, ‘Something out of my control stopped me from having that historic moment.’ To now finally have something to my name, ‘I’m the first ever to do this’ it makes all those injuries, all those hard times, all the ups and downs so worth it. I worked unbelievably hard to be in this position that I’m in today. To have that title means more than I could imagine. Wrestling is insane.”