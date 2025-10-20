Hangman Page is coming for Samoa Joe’s head.

Although the reigning AEW World Champion managed to best the wrestling legend at AEW WrestleDream over the weekend in St. Louis, MO., after the match, Joe and The Opps attacked Hangman in violent fashion.

For the first time since the attack, Hangman Page has broken his silence and made his first public comments about the situation.

In a new AEW digital exclusive, AEW World Champion Hangman Page sent a message to “The Samoan Submission Machine.”

“Joe, have you lost your mind?!” Page asked. “Have you lost your mind?! In the twilight of your career, I gave you a shot and you failed.”

He continued, “You’re embarrassed, have you lost your mind? I warned you, did I not? I warned you. Joe, when I find you, I’m going to ruin your god damn life.”

Hangman Page will appear on this coming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas.

Also advertised for the October 22 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS primetime program is the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title bracket reveal, The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, MVP, & Shelton Benjamin) for the AEW Trios Championships, as well as Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified Championship.

