Hangman Page was a man on his own after splitting with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on AEW television. However, that changed when he was lifted up by The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan Angels, John Silver, Preston Vance, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, & Anna Jay).

In a post on Instagram, Page reflected on how much Dark Order has meant to him. He wrote the following:

“After you get famous, you stop growing. You don’t have to.”

After being an even small part of a movement with the Elite and our subsequent falling out I was a afraid of stagnation. I was happy, fulfilled, and getting a good paycheck; but without anyone to push me further.

During Brodie’s illness I was scared to move forward with these guys, but we all still felt it was the right thing to do.

I could never say enough about all of the Dark Order.

John’s jokes effortlessly turn a bad day into a hilarious one. Alex is my dad friend; our sons were born five days apart and it’s been so grounding to have someone on the same ride as me. Uno self-deprecates in a way I can relate to, only wishing he saw in himself what I see in him. Ten for working tirelessly and covering for my sorry ass at the latest possible notice. Anna for never hesitating to get in on a good dick joke and be one of the boys. Stu for never being complacent with his spot and always wanting for more. Five for overcoming having such a small penis and gaining the confidence to bet on himself in a way I have never had to. Colt for being a fountain of wisdom and saying to me the most self-affirming words I’ve ever heard.

I owe a lot of my career to Matt, Nick, and Kenny. I owe as much to these guys too. Thank you for helping me continue to grow.”