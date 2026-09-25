Hangman Adam Page is putting his “fire britches” to good use.

Page announced that he will be taking part in a PWT Live auction stream on Saturday, September 26 from AEW’s All Out Afternoon Block Party event, where he will autograph several items that will be put up for auction.

Among them will be the “fire britches” pants Page wore during his 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final against Bryan Danielson.

Page noted that his portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Clean Air Task Force.

“Tomorrow i will be on PWTees live thing autographing items for auction, including the fire britches,” Page wrote.

“My part of the money (jef make sure its a good percent, do not take me for a fool) will go to Clean Air Task Force, because much like these pants, the earth is on fire. Thank you.”

Page most recently competed on the September 16 edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming with Brodido’s Bandido and Brody King against The Conglomeration’s Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong.

Page and Brodido won the bout to earn a future shot at the AEW World Trios Championship.