Hangman Page had a wild night on the birthday of AEW Dynamite.

During the six-year anniversary episode of the weekly two-hour primetime Wednesday night program on October 1, the AEW World Champion joined forces with The Opps duo of Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs to take on The Death Riders trio of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia.

Near the end of the bout, Joe and Hangman ended up in a verbal dispute, which led to a massive post-match pull-apart that had to be broken up by a bunch of security guards.

Later in the show in a pair of backstage interview segments, a challenge was extended by the AEW World Champion to one-third of the AEW Trios Champions for a title tilt at the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

By the end of the show, it was made official that Hangman Page will be defending his AEW World title against Samoa Joe in one of the featured matches at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view scheduled for October 18 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

As eventful as all of that sounds, it was what happened during the commercial breaks that seemed to upset Hangman more than anything on Wednesday night.

Following the 10/1 episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanated from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and aired live via TBS and HBO Max, “Hangman” Adam Page surfaced on social media to vent his frustration about what was really bothering him.

The commercials themselves!

Hangman Page took to his official BlueSky account to share a message about the “Join ICE” commercials that aired throughout the special two-and-a-half-hour long broadcast.

“F**k ICE airing commercials during [AEW] Dynamite,” Hangman wrote, before encouraging his followers and AEW fans alike to be proactive and do something about it.

The AEW World Champion would go on to share a link to the HBO Max Feedback and TBS Network customer service departments, encouraging fans to “let ’em know.”

