‘Hangman’ Adam Page is back in AEW.

The former AEW World Champion made his return to television during the opening segment of the July 11 episode of AEW Collision, marking his first appearance in four months.

Page had been out of action since his Texas Death Match against MJF for the AEW World Championship at Revolution.

During his return promo, he reaffirmed the vow he made following that loss, making it clear that he has no intention of challenging for the company’s top prize again.

“I wanted to let you know that I intend to be the man of my word,” Page said. “I will never challenge for the AEW Men’s World Championship again.”

While ruling himself out of the AEW World Championship picture, Page made it clear that his career is far from over.

He noted that he still has plenty left to accomplish in AEW and mentioned the possibility of pursuing other championships, including the TNT Championship, National Championship, Continental Championship and International Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 7/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

"I've found something beautifully therapeutic about planting a seed." Hangman Page talks about his four months away and what's next for him. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4i0YL1jhp0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

"I intend to be a man of my word." Hangman Page confirms that he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ptjxPycUvf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026